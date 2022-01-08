CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $3.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CESDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

