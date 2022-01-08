Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 1,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000.

