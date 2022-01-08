Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $610.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

