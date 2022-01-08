Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 694 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

