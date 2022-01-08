Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

