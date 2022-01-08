Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC raised its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.