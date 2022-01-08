Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AstraZeneca by 67.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

