Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 213 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.