Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 554 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

