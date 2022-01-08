Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.62. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 741,615 shares trading hands.

CHEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

