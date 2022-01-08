ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 158.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

