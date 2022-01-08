Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12,702.45

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12,702.45 and traded as high as $13,234.84. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $13,175.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12,702.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11,647.12.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

