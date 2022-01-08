Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI) were up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.34). Approximately 2,932,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.16).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.12.

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

