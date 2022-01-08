Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $203.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.94.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

