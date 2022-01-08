Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $203.00. The stock traded as high as $198.13 and last traded at $197.39, with a volume of 38836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.02.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.94.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

