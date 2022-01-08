Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.62. Cintas has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

