Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 56.2% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

