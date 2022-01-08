Citigroup Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $62.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.