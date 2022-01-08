City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 25th

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by 36.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

City Office REIT stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $925.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

