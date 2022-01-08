ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $569,000 in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

CPLG stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

