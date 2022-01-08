ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

