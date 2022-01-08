CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 1,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAQ. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $108,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,253,000.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

