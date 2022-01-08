ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.