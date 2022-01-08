ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Carol L. Colman Sells 800 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Carol L. Colman sold 800 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $20,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CTR stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.