ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Carol L. Colman Sells 800 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Carol L. Colman sold 800 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $20,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

