ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

CLIR stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

