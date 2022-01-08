ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.