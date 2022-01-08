Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Down 6.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.36. 311,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,429,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $27,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

