CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $225.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.73 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

