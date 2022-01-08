CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 61.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.