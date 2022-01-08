Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

CDXS opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $4,754,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

