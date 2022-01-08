CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CWBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

CohBar stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. 375,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,713. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

