Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,886,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,759,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. Comcast has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

