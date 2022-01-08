Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

