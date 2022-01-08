Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

