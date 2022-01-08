Commerce Bank Acquires 5,375 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $35,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 162.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after purchasing an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

