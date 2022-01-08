Commerce Bank Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $39,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $271.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.52 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

