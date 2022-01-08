Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average of $190.06. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

