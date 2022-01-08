Commerce Bank Sells 1,745 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.22% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $43,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

