Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 34,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CRZBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

