Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 443.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 441,851 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 2,184,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 218,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fisker by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fisker by 395,776.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

