Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock opened at $190.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.57. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

