Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

FUBO stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

