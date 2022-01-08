Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Inari Medical by 81.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Inari Medical by 186,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inari Medical by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.86 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $789,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $16,758,176. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

