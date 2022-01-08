Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,388 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

