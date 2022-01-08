Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $281.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $704.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $240.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

