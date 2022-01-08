Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 217.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

