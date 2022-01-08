Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

