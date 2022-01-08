Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
