Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down to $7.27

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.05. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 10,498 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

