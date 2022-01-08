Comparing Precision Optics (PEYE) and Its Peers

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS: PEYE) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Precision Optics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ peers have a beta of 18.38, indicating that their average share price is 1,738% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Precision Optics Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million -$100,000.00 -49.99 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $99.41 million 15.67

Precision Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Precision Optics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 236 974 1804 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Precision Optics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Precision Optics peers beat Precision Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

