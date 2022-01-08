Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

